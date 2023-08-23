Non-profit group gets $250,000 in grants for programs to support Santa Barbara County first responders

A non-profit group which provides support for Santa Barbara County’s first responders has received some big help itself. ONE805 received a quarter of a million dollars in grants to support its work.

It’s a big boost for a non-profit dedicated to helping Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

It received $150,000 from Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara-based non-profit agency known for supplying medicine, and medical supplies to those in crisis around the world.

And, ONE805 got $100,000 from Yardi Systems, the locally based company which provides software for real estate companies.

The money is intended to help ONE805’s mental health services programs for firefighters. The organization pays for free, confidential counseling services.

ONE805 was founded in the wake of the Thomas Wildfire, and Montecito debris flow to thank and support first responders.

It’s holding its biggest fundraiser of the year in September. The rock band Maroon 5 is headlining a benefit concert in Summerland September 22nd.