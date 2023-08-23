Mystery surrounds discovery of body at Naval Base Ventura County

It was a shocking discovery on a Ventura County beach. People at the beach on a weekend afternoon found the body of a man in the ocean. Was it an accident? Was it a case of foul play? Authorities aren’t saying much about the grim discovery.

The body was discovered Saturday afternoon at what’s known as the Family Beach at Naval Base Ventura County.

A man was spotted in the water. Base firefighters removed the man from the water, but were unable to revive him. They say he had puncture wounds to his abdomen.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives responded to the scene, as did members of the military’s NCIS unit. The man has been identified as Jason Jennings of Los Angeles. He was 51 years old.

Detectives say they consider the death suspicious, but aren’t giving out additional details. An autopsy is pending.