The latest controversy over an oil pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County may not be over

Santa Barbara County Supervisors were supposed to have the final say Tuesday in the latest controversy over an oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, spilling 140,000 gallons. But, a deadlocked vote on the issue means the debate could be prolonged.

The pipeline has been shut down since the 2015 disaster on the Gaviota coastline. Plains All-American Pipeline filed plans to replace the deteriorated system.

The owners (Plains) reached a deal to sell the system to Exxon-Mobil then filed an application with Santa Barbara County to install 16 automatic safety shutoff valves, something company officials say they’re required to do by state law. But, opponents fear it’s an effort to patch up and reopen the pipeline, instead of replacing it.

The County Planning Commission rejected the request, leading to an appeal to County Supervisors.

Linda Krop, with the Environmental Defense Center, was one of those who urged a no vote.

"The pipeline remains heavily corroded..it has not been repaired," said Krop. "Installing valves will not prevent another oil spill on the pipeline...it's like putting lipstick on a pig. The valves won't fix the pipeline, they won't prevent a spill, they will tell us that a spill has already happened."

But, County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino fears saying no will led to an expensive legal battle.

"This isn't Larry's Oil Company down the street. This is Exxon, and they have a lot of resources. And, like it our not, they have a vested interest to that product," he said.

With one county supervisor absent, the board deadlocked 2-2 on the issue. It means the appeal was neither granted nor denied, which means there could be another appeal by the pipeline’s owners.