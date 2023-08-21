How wet was it? Tropical Storm Hilary had some amazing rainfall totals

Tropical storm Hilary is now in the record books for the Tri-Counties. It brought some amazing August rainfall totals to parts of the region.

Ventura County’s totals sound like something you’d see from a good-sized winter storm. Cal State Channel Islands had 4.2”, Santa Paula 3.5”, Newbury Park 3”, Oxnard 1.6” and Ventura 1.4”.

Santa Barbara County’s totals were less than an inch. San Marcos Pass had .06”, Montecito .04”, Lake Cachuma .25”, and Santa Barbara just over a tenth of an inch.

The top wind speeds recorded in the region were in the upper 40 mile per hour range, with 49 mph in eastern Simi Valley, and 49 mph at Point Conception.

Los Angeles County had some impressive numbers, with 8.6" of rain on Mt. Wilson, 4.9" in Hollywood, and 4" in Agoura Hills. Mt. San Jacinto in Riverside County topped Southern California's rainfall total list, with 11.7" of rain.