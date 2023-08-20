2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Thanks, Hilary? The system helps firefighters knock down a huge wildfire in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM PDT
Some of land land sharred by Santa Barbara County's Plant Wildfire
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Some of the land charred by Santa Barbara County's Plant Wildfire.

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday for the blaze in northeastern Santa Barbara County between Santa Maria and Cuyama.

An army of firefighters aided by rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary helped firefighters get the upper hand on a massive wildfire in a remote part of Santa Barbara County.

The Plant Fire has burned nearly 5500 acres of brush off of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama. It started at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, in the Alison Canyon area. The fast moving blaze forced some evacuations in the rural area.

More than 700 firefighters aided by helicopters, and air tankers have been battling the fire. Rain from the tropical storm system help slow the fire's growth.

By Sunday evening, they had 60% containment of the blaze. All evacuation orders were lifted, and some firefighting resources have been released.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfirescuyamacuyama valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco