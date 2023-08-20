Thanks, Hilary? The system helps firefighters knock down a huge wildfire in Santa Barbara County

An army of firefighters aided by rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary helped firefighters get the upper hand on a massive wildfire in a remote part of Santa Barbara County.

The Plant Fire has burned nearly 5500 acres of brush off of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama. It started at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, in the Alison Canyon area. The fast moving blaze forced some evacuations in the rural area.

More than 700 firefighters aided by helicopters, and air tankers have been battling the fire. Rain from the tropical storm system help slow the fire's growth.

By Sunday evening, they had 60% containment of the blaze. All evacuation orders were lifted, and some firefighting resources have been released.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

