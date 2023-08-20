Earthquake swarm! Ventura County hit by series of quakes, with the largest a magnitude 5.1

A string of earthquakes hit Ventura County Sunday afternoon, with the largest felt as far away as San Diego, and Fresno.

A magnitude 5.1 quake happened at 2:41 p.m. It was centered about four miles southeast of Ojai. There were no reports of injuries or serious damage. Some people described it as a rolling motion which went on for several seconds.

It was followed by more than a dozen more quakes. The second largest was a magnitude 3.9, at 3:16 p.m. The other quakes were slightly smaller.

They were all centered in a rural area southeast of Ojai, where there are some ranches. In February of 2022, there was another earthquake swarm in almost the same spot, but the largest in that series of quakes was a magnitude 3.8 temblor.