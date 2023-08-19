Hurricane Hilary picks up steam: Biggest Tri-Counties impacts expected late Sunday, early Monday

Hurricane Hilary is continuing its push towards California, losing stream along the way, but still expected to be a tropical storm when it reached the state.

The latest National Weather Service tracking shows the storm track moving further east than originally predicted. It's expected to come onshore tomorrow east of San Diego, and pass east of Los Angeles. But, meteorologists caution it could end up tracking 20 miles further east or west than projected. That would have a huge impact on rainfall totals along its path.

It's also moving a bit faster than was projected. Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties could see their heaviest rainfall between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

There is a unprecedented Tropical Storm Warning for Los Angeles County, as well as for the mountains and valleys of Ventura County.

Ventura County could see 1-3" or rain, with up to 7" possible in the mountains. Santa Barbara County could have rain in the 1-2 range, with slightly more in the mountains.