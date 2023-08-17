Ventura County Sheriff's deputy seriously injured in Moorpark traffic accident

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy responding to an emergency call has been seriously injured in a traffic accident.

The officer was on a motorcycle headed west on Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark Wednesday afternoon when a car turned in front of him, leading to the collision. Investigators say he had his lights and siren on at the time of the crash.

He suffered major injuries, but is reported to be in stable condition. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

The driver of the car was uninjured. The CHP is handling the investigation into the accident.