California Coast News

A hurricane? Heavy rain? It's all a part of the forecast for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT
Projected Tri-Counties rainfall from Hurricane Hillary as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
National Weather Service
Ventura County could see 1-3" of rain, with 4" possible in the mountains.

We could see some unusually heavy rainfall for August in the Tri-Counties, as the result of a hurricane that’s heading north along the coast of Mexico.

Tropical storm Hilary intensified overnight Wednesday night, and now is a hurricane. It’s moving north to northwest along the coast of Mexico. It’s expected to fall apart as it moves our direction.

But, there could be some significant rain.

National Weather Service meteorologists say we could see 1-3” of rain in Ventura County, with up to 4” in the mountains.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are expected to have much less rainfall, but it all depends on the track of the hurricane.

The latest timing shows the rain arriving in Ventura County Sunday night.

There is a Flood Watch for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties Sunday night and Monday. Showers could continue for the first few days of next week.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
