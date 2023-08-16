Helping hands: Organization supporting Santa Barbara County's first responders sends aid to Maui

A non-profit group which raises money to support first responders in Santa Barbara County has stepped up to help with Maui disaster relief efforts.

ONE805 was created by members of the community in the wake of the 2017 Thomas wildfire, and the 2018 Montecito debris flow to support Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

While it’s focus is on helping public safety workers in our region, the organization is donating $5,000 to Maui relief efforts.

"Honestly, it seems like a drop in the ocean. It's hard to imagine what is going on there. Our hearts go out to everybody...it's just the most appalling disaster," said Richard Weston-Smith, who is the President of ONE-805.

He says what happened in Maui hits home in Montecito, because if the wind hadn’t shifted during the Thomas Fire the same thing might have happened to the Santa Barbara County community.

"We were lucky. The wind changed at the crucial moment and pushed the fire back. They got hit...and we dodged a bullet."

ONE805 is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year September 22. The rock band Maroon 5 will headline a concert in Summerland. The non-profit is also holding an online silent auction which features signed guitars by people like Katy Perry and Robby Krieger of the doors.

