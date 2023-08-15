Ventura County woman dies in accident during mountain climbing trip

There’s shock and sorrow over the death of a Ventura County woman during a mountain climbing trip in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

A group of people were hiking down the west side of Teewinot, a 12,000 foot mountain in the Teton Range. Members of the group say Joe Cho grabbed a rock which gave way, causing her to fall about 150 feet down a cliff.

Rescues used a helicopter to get to the Simi Valley woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene of last Friday’s accident.

Family members and friends say the 47-year-old woman was well known in Simi Valley, and was dedicated to helping others in the community.