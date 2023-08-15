Ventura County woman dies in accident during mountain climbing trip
Simi Valley woman was climbing in Grand Teton National Park when the accident happened.
There’s shock and sorrow over the death of a Ventura County woman during a mountain climbing trip in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
A group of people were hiking down the west side of Teewinot, a 12,000 foot mountain in the Teton Range. Members of the group say Joe Cho grabbed a rock which gave way, causing her to fall about 150 feet down a cliff.
Rescues used a helicopter to get to the Simi Valley woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene of last Friday’s accident.
Family members and friends say the 47-year-old woman was well known in Simi Valley, and was dedicated to helping others in the community.