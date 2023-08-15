Caltrans unveils memorial for workers who died on the job on Central, South Coasts

They work to make it easier for us to travel on the Central and South Coasts.

But, over the decades, eight Caltrans employees have died on state highways in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties while doing their jobs.

On Tuesday, a new memorial to the eight District 5 workers was dedicated in San Luis Obispo County.

It’s a sign at the Shandon Roadside Rest Area on Highway 46, which is east of Paso Robles. Similar signs are being installed in all 12 Caltrans Districts statewide, to commemorate the 191 employees who died over the decades on the job.

It’s hoped the signs will also serve as a reminder for people to drive safely in work zones. People driving unsafely are responsible for most of those deaths over the decades.