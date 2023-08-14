Remains of missing man found on Central Coast

There’s a sad end to the search for a missing Central Coast man.

Darren Santangelo was last seen on June 30, leaving his Atascadero home.

On July 9th, some human remains were found at the edge of the Chalk Mountain Golf Course, in Atascadero. They’ve now been identified as those of the missing 35-year-old man. There’s no word on the cause of death.

Officials with the coroner’s office say they don’t think foul play was involved, but the investigation is continuing.