Remains of missing man found on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT
Remains of person found near golf course in San Luis Obispo County positively identified as those of a man last seen in June.

There’s a sad end to the search for a missing Central Coast man.

Darren Santangelo was last seen on June 30, leaving his Atascadero home.

On July 9th, some human remains were found at the edge of the Chalk Mountain Golf Course, in Atascadero. They’ve now been identified as those of the missing 35-year-old man. There’s no word on the cause of death.

Officials with the coroner’s office say they don’t think foul play was involved, but the investigation is continuing.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
