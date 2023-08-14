2023
Air tankers, helicopters help firefighters contain brush fire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:41 AM PDT
Firefighters battled a brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest over the weekend.
Los Padres National Forest
Fire chars about 100 acres of land in Los Padres National Forest.

Firefighters are still doing mopup work on a brush fire in the Los padres National Forest on the Central Coast.

What’s called the Rinconada Fire started late Friday afternoon just north of Highway 166, about halfway between Santa Maria and Cuyama.

Firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters had the 100 acre blaze fully contained Saturday night. No structures were damaged. There’s no word on the cause of the fire

