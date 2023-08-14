2023
Affordable child care? It's a problem, but Santa Barbara congressman has new plan to try to help

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM PDT
Ryan Fields
/
Unsplash

Proposal calls for expanding tax credits to encourage employers to step up with new child care options.

The cost of child care is a huge problem for many families in the Tri-Counties.

A Santa Barbara congressman is pushing a new bipartisan plan to try to help. What’s being called the Child Care Investment Act is proposing new tax credits to encourage employers to provide child care to their employees.

The legislation would expand some existing federal tax write-offs, and allow businesses to partner with each other to provide child care options.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara is one of the co-authors of the legislation. The proposal has been endorsed by some children’s and businesses groups in the region.

