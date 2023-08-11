Man pleads guilty to charges from Ventura County shooting which left one dead, and second injured
Prosecutors say victims were shot in car by man who mistakenly thought they were involved with another shooting.
A Ventura County man is expected to get a 27-years-to-life sentence in a shooting which left one woman dead, and a second seriously wounded.
Prosecutors say Jacob Jamal Stier supplied the gun used in the October, 2017 attack in Nyland Acres, which is just outside of Oxnard. They say a friend of Stier’s was seeking revenge for a shooting earlier in the day. But, the two women who were shot in a car at an intersection had nothing to do with that incident.
Alexis Jean Lopez died at the scene, and her passenger in the car was seriously injured.
The 26-year-old Oxnard man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder for his role in the shooting. He remains in jail awaiting sentencing next month.