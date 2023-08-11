Man pleads guilty to charges from Ventura County shooting which left one dead, and second injured

A Ventura County man is expected to get a 27-years-to-life sentence in a shooting which left one woman dead, and a second seriously wounded.

Prosecutors say Jacob Jamal Stier supplied the gun used in the October, 2017 attack in Nyland Acres, which is just outside of Oxnard. They say a friend of Stier’s was seeking revenge for a shooting earlier in the day. But, the two women who were shot in a car at an intersection had nothing to do with that incident.

Alexis Jean Lopez died at the scene, and her passenger in the car was seriously injured.

The 26-year-old Oxnard man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder for his role in the shooting. He remains in jail awaiting sentencing next month.