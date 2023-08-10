Planned shutdown of controversial Oxnard power plant could be postponed

The state is one step away towards a final decision on a controversial proposal to extend the life of a power plant in Ventura County.

The Ormond Beach Generating Station is one of three Southern California power plants set to close this year. But, state officials say because California isn’t moving fast enough to create sufficient green energy, the plants are still needed.

The California Energy Commission voted to extend the operation of the three natural gas-powered plants through 2026. The plants wouldn’t be used on a regular basis, but as backups during emergencies like major heat waves.

The proposal drew strong opposition at a hearing in Sacramento from environmentalists, and community activists. Oxnard residents at the meeting expressed concern about pollution, odors, and noise from the facility. The State Water Resources Control Board has the final say in the matter, and that vote could come next week.