City Manager for Central Coast's largest city stepping down from post

The City Manager of the Central Coast’s largest city is resigning. Jason Stillwell announced he will step down as Santa Maria’s City Manager September 22nd.

He joined Santa Maria as Deputy City Manager in 2015, and was appointed City Manager in 2017. Stillwell has worked for local government agencies in the state for more than three decades, including a stint as Santa Barbara County’s Assistant County Executive Officer.

There’s no word on why he’s leaving.

In a statement, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino praised Stillwell for his work with the city. She noted he helped successfully guide the community through tough economic times, staffing challenges, and the pandemic.