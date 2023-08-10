2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

City Manager for Central Coast's largest city stepping down from post

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT
Santa Maria's City Manager is leaving his post after nearly five years on the job.
City of Santa Maria
Santa Maria's City Manager is leaving his post after nearly five years on the job.

Jason Stillwell has served as Santa Maria's City Manager for nearly five years.

The City Manager of the Central Coast’s largest city is resigning. Jason Stillwell announced he will step down as Santa Maria’s City Manager September 22nd.

He joined Santa Maria as Deputy City Manager in 2015, and was appointed City Manager in 2017. Stillwell has worked for local government agencies in the state for more than three decades, including a stint as Santa Barbara County’s Assistant County Executive Officer.

There’s no word on why he’s leaving.

In a statement, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino praised Stillwell for his work with the city. She noted he helped successfully guide the community through tough economic times, staffing challenges, and the pandemic.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta mariacity manager
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco