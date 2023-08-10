Shake, rattle and roll! People on parts of Central Coast feel earthquake

Parts of the Central Coast were rattled by a relatively strong earthquake.

The magnitude 4.3 quake happened at 12:17 Thursday afternoon. The epicenter was about 45 miles northeast of San Luis Obispo, near the tiny community of Parkfield. No damage was reported.

People reported feeing it throughout much of San Luis Obispo County, as well as in parts of Northern Santa Barbara County.

The epicenter was about four miles northwest of Parkfield. It could be a treasure trove of information for seismologists. Parkfield is home base for a long term research project monitoring seismic activity on the San Andreas fault.