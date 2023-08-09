2023
Going green! Some Ventura County schools get grant to replace asphalt playgrounds with greenery

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT
Julissa Carrillo
/
Santa Paula Unified School District
An artist's conception of potential greening efforts at Blanchard Elementary School.

Santa Paula's Blanchard Elementary, Barbaba Webster Elementary, and Glen City Elementary will get $7.4 million dollars from state for greening effort.

A Ventura County school district is one of only six in the state to receive grants to turn part of its school playgrounds into green space.

The Santa Paula Unified School District received $7.4 million dollars from the CalFire Green Schoolyard Grant Program. The program is intended to remove some of the asphalt, and add trees, and other plants to create more shade on campus.

The money will help create green playgrounds at Santa Paula’s Blanchard Elementary, Barbara Webster Elementary, and Glen City Elementary schools.

The school district will work with architects to develop proposals for the sites. Plans call for the projects to be complete in the Spring of 2026.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
