Going green! Some Ventura County schools get grant to replace asphalt playgrounds with greenery

A Ventura County school district is one of only six in the state to receive grants to turn part of its school playgrounds into green space.

The Santa Paula Unified School District received $7.4 million dollars from the CalFire Green Schoolyard Grant Program. The program is intended to remove some of the asphalt, and add trees, and other plants to create more shade on campus.

The money will help create green playgrounds at Santa Paula’s Blanchard Elementary, Barbara Webster Elementary, and Glen City Elementary schools.

The school district will work with architects to develop proposals for the sites. Plans call for the projects to be complete in the Spring of 2026.