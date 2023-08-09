Beef it up: The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury calls on schools to improve cybersecurity

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says that the county’s schools need to do a better job with cybersecurity. The report says school districts don’t have formal cybersecurity training for teachers or students.

It also notes that districts don’t require multi-factor authentication, which make it harder for intruders to log into school networks.

The Grand Jury is recommending that the Santa Barbara County Education Office oversee a centralized cybersecurity program for the county’s school districts.

But, it points out that the county office, and school district have limited IT budgets. The report also says some districts want to maintain independent control of their networks.