Missing hiker found after spending two night lost in the Los Padres National Forest

A 78-year-old hiker who became lost in the Los Padres National Forest over the weekend has been found safe, after spending two nights in the wilderness.

Balaji Keshava went hiking with a group of people Saturday morning in the Chumash Wilderness, west of Frazier Park. But, he became separated from the group. A large scale search started Saturday night. Monday morning, they found him near what’s known as Sawmill Mountain.

Captain Dean Worthy, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says a county air support helicopter flew the hiker to a Newhall hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition.

Worthy says Keshava had some food and water with him, and was reported to be an experienced hiker, which may have helped him come through the ordeal safely.