Get Ready! Another SpaceX rocket launch set for Central Coast

Clear skies could set the stage for a spectacular sight over the Central Coast Monday night.

SpaceX is set for its latest planned satellite launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off at 8:57 p.m., carrying a payload of 15 Starlink satellites. Plans call for the reusable first stage booster to land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean. It’s the fifth flight for the booster.

The marine layer could obscure the launch for coastal communities, but it should at least be visible for inland areas like the Conejo Valley, and the Santa Ynez Valley. If for some reason the flight is postponed, there are two launch windows Tuesday night.