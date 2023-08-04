2023
Yum! Food is at the heart of Santa Barbara's Fiesta celebration

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
Some of the street tacos prepared by Elubia's Kitchen for Fiesta.
KCLU
The tasty treats are also a big fundraiser for the region's non-profits. For many, it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.

It’s food, fun, and a little history as well. Santa Barbara's 99th annual Old Spanish Days celebration is in full swing. Food is at the heart of it. A mom and pop restaurant is dishing up its version of traditional latin foods, and helping a non-profit at the same time.

The grills are busy at the Elubia’s Kitchen booth in Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra Plaza. People are lined up to get the popular pupusas and street tacos normally made at the Goleta restaurant.

"It's a time when the community gets together, and also helps out the non-profits," said Ruben Orozco, who owns the restaurant with Elubia. She is at the grill, cooking up treats for the Fiesta crowd.

"Right now, I am making pupusas (which are like a corn pancake) with bean and cheese, and carne asada with cheese," said Orozco. What does Fiesta mean to her? "Fiesta means get-togethers, dancing, food, and enjoying the culture."

Elubia’s is donating some of the proceeds from its Fiesta booth to a local rotary club.

And, by the way, the Orozcos are no relation to KCLU's Lance Orozco, other than the fact he enjoys their food!

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
