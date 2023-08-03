Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting at popular Central Coast tourist spot

It was a shocking crime at a popular Central Coast tourist spot. A man was apparently randomly shot to death near the Pismo Beach Pier.

Now, Pismo Beach Police say that working with other agencies, they’ve arrested three people they say were involved in the February crime.

Detectives say Gustavo Aquino of Fresno was in the pier’s promenade area when three members of a Hanford gang challenged him. They say one of the gang members went back to a car, grabbed a gun, and shot the 41-year-old man three times. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the scene, and other evidence and identified some suspects. After getting nearly 30 search warrants, they arrested a 15-year-old Hanford boy for the killing. They also arrested two 19-year-olds on charges they were involved in the crime.