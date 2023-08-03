2023
Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting at popular Central Coast tourist spot

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT
Detectives say gang mamgers challenged, and then shot victim who was visiting Pismo Beach.

It was a shocking crime at a popular Central Coast tourist spot. A man was apparently randomly shot to death near the Pismo Beach Pier.

Now, Pismo Beach Police say that working with other agencies, they’ve arrested three people they say were involved in the February crime.

Detectives say Gustavo Aquino of Fresno was in the pier’s promenade area when three members of a Hanford gang challenged him. They say one of the gang members went back to a car, grabbed a gun, and shot the 41-year-old man three times. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the scene, and other evidence and identified some suspects. After getting nearly 30 search warrants, they arrested a 15-year-old Hanford boy for the killing. They also arrested two 19-year-olds on charges they were involved in the crime.

Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
