Federal prosecutors say Naval Base Ventura County officer charged with selling secrets to China

Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted an officer from Naval Base Ventura County, accusing him of sharing military secrets with China.

The indictment asserts the Navy Petty Officer Thomas Zhao received bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer for disclosing sensitive military information.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old man sent information, photos, and videos to his Chinese contact. They say the information passed along included specific plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. Federal investigators say other information shared included blueprints for a radar system in Okinawa, and details on security at Naval Base Ventura County and on San Clemente Island.

He was arrested by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and FBI agents Wednesday. Zhao is charged with conspiracy, and receipt of a bribe by a public official. He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet.

Federal officials also announced that a machinist's mate from a San Diego based Navy ship was also arrested on charges of selling secrets to the Chinese government. There is no word on whether there is any connection to the cases.

