Powerful museum exhibition in Ventura County looking at Holocaust has run extended

It’s the most visited museum exhibition in Ventura County history, one which was supposed to close this month. Now, due to the overwhelming interest, it’s run has been extended through January.

Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away looks at the Holocaust through the story of one of Nazi Germany’s most infamous death camps.

The exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley features more than 700 artifacts, ranging from the personal items of some of those who died to one of the train freight cars used to take Jews to concentration camps.

More than 130,000 people have toured the exhibition since it opened in March.