California Coast News

Powerful museum exhibition in Ventura County looking at Holocaust has run extended

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT
Some of the actual bunks from Auschwitz are part of the exhibition in Simi Valley.
KCLU
Some of the actual bunks from Auschwitz are part of the exhibition in Simi Valley.

Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away. was supposed to close in mid-August, but will now continue its run at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library through January.

It’s the most visited museum exhibition in Ventura County history, one which was supposed to close this month. Now, due to the overwhelming interest, it’s run has been extended through January.

Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away looks at the Holocaust through the story of one of Nazi Germany’s most infamous death camps.

The exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley features more than 700 artifacts, ranging from the personal items of some of those who died to one of the train freight cars used to take Jews to concentration camps.

More than 130,000 people have toured the exhibition since it opened in March.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
