Extreme sports event X Games puts Ventura in the spotlight, with an average half million TV viewers

Organizers of the X Games say the extreme sports event held in Ventura County this year showed a big spike in TV viewership, which was also good news for Ventura, which was showcased during the coverage. ESPN and ABC broadcast 16 hours of coverage over three days from the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The broadcasts averaged more than 450,000 viewers, up nine percent from 2022.

The Games were streamed lived on social media like YouTube and Twitch, with a total of more than 4.6 million views.

More than 50,000 people attended the Games in person, providing a boost for many Ventura County motels and restaurants. Amtrak added trains to help accommodate the crowds, and reported ridership out of the Ventura station was more than 480% above average.