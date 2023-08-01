2023
California Coast News

Escape attempt! Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say five inmates caught trying to escape

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT
KCLU
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say five inmates were caught as they tried to escape from the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Jail officials say inmates never made it outside of the Main Jail facility.

There’s word of an escape attempt at a Tri-Counties jail.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say it happened Monday night, at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara. Some inmates were being moved as a group to exchange bed linens.

They say five inmates managed to get through one layer of security, and were in an unauthorized area. Some of the jails’ custody deputies spotted the inmates, and triggered a complete jail lockdown.

Additional officers were called to the exterior of the jail to insure no one could leave the grounds. But, jail officials say the five inmates never made it outside of the jail facility. An investigation is underway to try to determine exactly what occurred.

