New performing arts ampitheater for Ventura County? Plans announced for $40 million project

Ventura County may be getting a major new performing arts venue.

The college has announced an ambitious plan to build a $40 million amphitheater on campus.

It would seat around 4,000 people, which is about the size of the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The campaign to build the amphitheater is kicking off with a bang. Democratic State Senator Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks announced that she’s secured a half million dollars in seed money from the state to help kick start the project.