New performing arts ampitheater for Ventura County? Plans announced for $40 million project
Facility would be located at Moorpark College.
Ventura County may be getting a major new performing arts venue.
The college has announced an ambitious plan to build a $40 million amphitheater on campus.
It would seat around 4,000 people, which is about the size of the Santa Barbara Bowl.
The campaign to build the amphitheater is kicking off with a bang. Democratic State Senator Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks announced that she’s secured a half million dollars in seed money from the state to help kick start the project.