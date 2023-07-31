2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New performing arts ampitheater for Ventura County? Plans announced for $40 million project

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM PDT
Longtime Chicago singer Jason Scheff performs with the New West Symphony in June. They used an improvised outdoor ampitheater for the concert, but plans have been announced to build a permanent facility on the Moorpark College campus.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Longtime Chicago singer Jason Scheff performs with the New West Symphony in June. They used an improvised outdoor ampitheater for the concert, but plans have been announced to build a permanent facility on the Moorpark College campus.

Facility would be located at Moorpark College.

Ventura County may be getting a major new performing arts venue.

The college has announced an ambitious plan to build a $40 million amphitheater on campus.

It would seat around 4,000 people, which is about the size of the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The campaign to build the amphitheater is kicking off with a bang. Democratic State Senator Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks announced that she’s secured a half million dollars in seed money from the state to help kick start the project.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmoorpark collegenew west symphony
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco