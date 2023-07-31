New fire restrictions in place August 1 for Los Padres National Forest

The hot, dry weather we’ve had on the Central and South Coast has prompted the Los Padres National Forest to implement a number of fire restrictions to reduce the wildfire danger.

As of Tuesday, no open fires, campfires, or charcoal fires are being allowed outside of formal campfire sites, or recreation sites. People with valid campfire Forest Service campfire permits can use portable stoves and lanterns at the sites.

Smoking is illegal, except in campfire areas, in vehicles, in buildings, and in areas where there is brush clearance.

And, recreational target shooting is banned except for at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club, and the Ojai Valley Gun Club. The restrictions will remain in effect through at least next January.