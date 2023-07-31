2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New fire restrictions in place August 1 for Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire burned from the Santa Ynez Mountains a half dozen miles down to the Pacific Ocean, closing the main north-south highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco for three days.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Much of the Alisal wildfire in Santa Barbara County was in the Los Padres National Forest.

With concern high about wildfire danger, there are restrictions on things like campfires, and even the use of camp stoves.

The hot, dry weather we’ve had on the Central and South Coast has prompted the Los Padres National Forest to implement a number of fire restrictions to reduce the wildfire danger.

As of Tuesday, no open fires, campfires, or charcoal fires are being allowed outside of formal campfire sites, or recreation sites. People with valid campfire Forest Service campfire permits can use portable stoves and lanterns at the sites.

Smoking is illegal, except in campfire areas, in vehicles, in buildings, and in areas where there is brush clearance.

And, recreational target shooting is banned except for at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club, and the Ojai Valley Gun Club. The restrictions will remain in effect through at least next January.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslos padres national foreastwildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco