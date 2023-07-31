More money, please! Port Of Hueneme received big state grant, but is also seeking federal help

The Port of Hueneme recently got $80 million in state funding to try to upgrade its facilities, and reduce pollution.

Now, some top port officials are just back from Washington, D.C., where they were lobbying for federal funding to help expand the effort.

A delegation of leaders from the state’s ports met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The ports collectively handle more than a third of all of the nation’s container imports, and about 28% of the country’s exports.

The Port of Hueneme’s CEO, Kristen Decas, also met with some top White House and Navy officials to talk about its role in the nation’s supply chain. The port is a major portal for the shipment of produce, and vehicles.