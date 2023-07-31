2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

More money, please! Port Of Hueneme received big state grant, but is also seeking federal help

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT
The Port of Hueneme, like many places which are part of key public infrastructure, is putting heavy emphasis on cybersecurty to try to prevent potentially damaging hacks.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Port of Hueneme is upgrading its infrastructure to try to reduce air and water pollution.

$80 million state grant will be used to replace gas, diesel powered equipment with less polluting eclectic gear. Federal grant sought to expand effort.

The Port of Hueneme recently got $80 million in state funding to try to upgrade its facilities, and reduce pollution.

Now, some top port officials are just back from Washington, D.C., where they were lobbying for federal funding to help expand the effort.

A delegation of leaders from the state’s ports met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The ports collectively handle more than a third of all of the nation’s container imports, and about 28% of the country’s exports.

The Port of Hueneme’s CEO, Kristen Decas, also met with some top White House and Navy officials to talk about its role in the nation’s supply chain. The port is a major portal for the shipment of produce, and vehicles.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsport of huenemeair pollution
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco