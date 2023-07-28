What was reported as a road rage death on the Central Coast has a big twist

It was initially reported as a road rage shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead. But now, one of those involved in the incident has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Last November, a group of people showed up at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a man with a gunshot wound. Alexander Pille died at the hospital.

Members of the group told San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives that the Arroyo Grande man was the victim of a road rage incident near Lopez Lake.

But, as detectives investigated further, they concluded the story wasn’t true. Two men were charged with making false crime reports. This week, investigators say they arrested Daniel Jacobo of Oceano on involuntary manslaughter, and other charges.