2023
California Coast News

What was reported as a road rage death on the Central Coast has a big twist

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say it wasn't a random attack, and members of the group which brought a victim to hospital are now facing charges.

It was initially reported as a road rage shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead. But now, one of those involved in the incident has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Last November, a group of people showed up at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a man with a gunshot wound. Alexander Pille died at the hospital.

Members of the group told San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives that the Arroyo Grande man was the victim of a road rage incident near Lopez Lake.

But, as detectives investigated further, they concluded the story wasn’t true. Two men were charged with making false crime reports. This week, investigators say they arrested Daniel Jacobo of Oceano on involuntary manslaughter, and other charges.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
