Sting operation nabs nearly 140 suspected sexual predators in Southern California

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT
A string operation has led to the arrest of nearly 140 suspected sexual predators in Southern California, including some in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Some arrested are from Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

A Southern California task force targeting people using the internet for sex crimes against children made nearly 140 arrests, including some in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

More than 100 agencies were involved in the sting operation, which involved officers posing as kids online. The Los Angeles Police Department spearheaded the effort, which took place during a nearly two week long period this month.

Search warrants were served in five Southern California counties. People were arrested on charges ranging from child abuse to possession of child pornography.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
