Sting operation nabs nearly 140 suspected sexual predators in Southern California

A Southern California task force targeting people using the internet for sex crimes against children made nearly 140 arrests, including some in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

More than 100 agencies were involved in the sting operation, which involved officers posing as kids online. The Los Angeles Police Department spearheaded the effort, which took place during a nearly two week long period this month.

Search warrants were served in five Southern California counties. People were arrested on charges ranging from child abuse to possession of child pornography.