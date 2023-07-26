2022 a big year for agriculture in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, with crop values up

2022 was a good year for the agricultural industry on the Central and South Coast. Just released annual crop reports for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties showed significant increases in overall crop values.

Ventura County’s crops were valued at $2.1 billion last year. That’s up 2% from 2021. Strawberries remained the county’s top crop for the 20th year in a row. But, the surprise was avocados, which pushed out lemons for their first-ever finish in the number two spot.

In Santa Barbara County, crops had a $1.9 billion value in 2022, up 5.1 percent from 2021. Strawberries were once again the county’s number one crop, making up more than a third of the overall total. Cauliflower moved to the second spot, followed by wine grapes.

Santa Barbara County’s nursery category took a major hit, with a 20% drop in value. County ag officials say it’s been hit by labor shortages, foreign competition, and a loss of greenhouses to other uses.