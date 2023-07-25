Major Tri-Counties art museum gets new director

The director, and CEO of a Seattle art museum is going to be the new head of the largest public art museum in the Tri-Counties.

Amada Cruz will be the new Chief of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Cruz has run the Seattle Art Museum since 2019. During her three decade long career, she was at the Phoenix Art Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. She also worked with a number of arts organizations.

Cruz will take over for Larry Feinberg, who is retiring later this year. He led a successful $50 million campaign to renovate the Santa Barbara museum. Feinberg also helped bring a number of significant art exhibitions to the community.

Cruz will start her new job as the Robert and Mercedes Eicholz Director and CEO of the museum in October.