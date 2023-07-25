2023
California Coast News

Conejo Valley accountant enters guilty plea to charge stemming from illegal gambling operation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say two others have already entered guilty pleas, and a former Major league baseball star is awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors say a Conejo Valley accountant has pled guilty to lying about his role in an illegal gambling operation involving professional athletes. They say William Fulton of Agoura Hills pled guilty to one count of making false statements.

Federal investigators say the 59-year-old man helped launder proceeds from an operation run by a former minor league baseball player from Orange County.

The investigators say Fulton transferred money between accounts, and issued checks and cash wires to clients who won large bets. He’s facing up to five years in prison, and has agree to pay more than $670,000 in fines.

Two other people have already entered guilty pleas in connection with the case. And, former Los Angeles Dodger star Yasiel Puig is still facing trial in connection with the operation. He’s pled not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice, and making false statements.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco