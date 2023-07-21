Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from attacks on two people at a Ventura County restaurant

A man accused of attacking two people at a Ventura County restaurant has pled not guilty to criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say on July 20, Robert Haight entered a Thousand Oaks pizzeria, sprayed lighter fluid on an employee, and then tried to set him on fire. They say as the worker tried to flee, the Palo Alto man grabbed a knife and chased him outside.

A bystander then tried to intervene. Investigators say that person was also sprayed with lighter fluid before he was able to subdue Haight.

The 61-year-old man is facing five felony charges, including assault with a caustic chemic and assault with a deadly weapon.

