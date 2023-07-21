2023
Man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from attacks on two people at a Ventura County restaurant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT
A man accused of attacking two people at a Thousand Oaks restaurant has pled not guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

Prosecutors say man sprayed lighter fluid on two victims, and tried to set one of them on fire.

A man accused of attacking two people at a Ventura County restaurant has pled not guilty to criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say on July 20, Robert Haight entered a Thousand Oaks pizzeria, sprayed lighter fluid on an employee, and then tried to set him on fire. They say as the worker tried to flee, the Palo Alto man grabbed a knife and chased him outside.

A bystander then tried to intervene. Investigators say that person was also sprayed with lighter fluid before he was able to subdue Haight.

The 61-year-old man is facing five felony charges, including assault with a caustic chemic and assault with a deadly weapon.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
