Bear tracked by researchers in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties struck and killed crossing highway

A bear which was living in the Santa Monica Mountains, and made news as he was spotted around the Conejo Valley recently was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The black bear was hit Thursday night as it was trying to cross Highway 101 at the top of the Conejo Grade, between Newbury Park and Camarillo.

It’s rare to find bears in the Santa Monica Mountains. Researchers captured it in April. After a medical check, they gave it a radio tracking collar, and released it. They were hoping to learn more about the bear’s movements.

They discovered the 210 pound male bear liked to roam. He visited Malibu’s beaches multiple times. He crossed Highway 101, Highway 23, and Highway 118 to visit the Santa Susana Mountains. And the bear was also recently spotted crossing Highway 23 in Moorpark in broad daylight.