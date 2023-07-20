CHP officers say man involved in DUI crash in Ventura County tried to escape by sea

Efforts to catch a suspected DUI driver who crashed into a store, injuring three people took an unusual turn when authorities had to use boats to catch him.

The bizarre incident happened late Tuesday night, when an SUV crashed into a store on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Silver Strand area, just outside of Oxnard.

Two employees and a customer in the store were injured. The driver fled the scene, and tried to escape by swimming away in Channel Islands Harbor. Law enforcement officers got into two Harbor Patrol boats and chased him.

They caught up with him, and pulled him from the water. He was arrested on multiple charges including causing a DUI crash which resulted in injuries, and resisting arrest.