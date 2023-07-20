2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

CHP officers say man involved in DUI crash in Ventura County tried to escape by sea

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say man tried to swim away in Channel Islands Harbor, but officers caught up with him in boats.

Efforts to catch a suspected DUI driver who crashed into a store, injuring three people took an unusual turn when authorities had to use boats to catch him.

The bizarre incident happened late Tuesday night, when an SUV crashed into a store on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Silver Strand area, just outside of Oxnard.

Two employees and a customer in the store were injured. The driver fled the scene, and tried to escape by swimming away in Channel Islands Harbor. Law enforcement officers got into two Harbor Patrol boats and chased him.

They caught up with him, and pulled him from the water. He was arrested on multiple charges including causing a DUI crash which resulted in injuries, and resisting arrest.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newschannel islands harborDUI
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco