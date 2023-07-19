The heat is back for the Tri-Counties, except on the coast

A strong high pressure ridge is bringing some of the hottest weather of the week to the Tri-Counties. Some of the highest temperatures could come Friday and Saturday.

The region’s mountains could have highs topping 100 degrees, with inland valleys between 95 and 100.

But, the marine layer will continue to keep coastal areas relatively cool. Highs are expected in the mid-70’s to around 80 for the new few days in places like Ventura, Santa Barbara and Pismo Beach.

The ridge is expected to stick around through the weekend, with above average temperatures until at least early next week.