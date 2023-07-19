2023
California Coast News

The heat is back for the Tri-Counties, except on the coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT

A high pressure ridge could keep temperatures above normal for inland areas until next week.

A strong high pressure ridge is bringing some of the hottest weather of the week to the Tri-Counties. Some of the highest temperatures could come Friday and Saturday.

The region’s mountains could have highs topping 100 degrees, with inland valleys between 95 and 100.

But, the marine layer will continue to keep coastal areas relatively cool. Highs are expected in the mid-70’s to around 80 for the new few days in places like Ventura, Santa Barbara and Pismo Beach.

The ridge is expected to stick around through the weekend, with above average temperatures until at least early next week.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
