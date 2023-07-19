2023
California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launched a rocket carrying 15 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM PDT
A Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night.
SpaceX
/
A Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night.

The satellites are part of a growing global network bringing internet service to underserved parts of the world.

The first time it was scrubbed, but the second launch attempt of a SpaceX rocket carrying 15 communications satellites went exactly as planned from the Central Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:09 Wednesday night.
The marine layer obscured the launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but it was visible in some inland areas.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The launch had originally been planned for Tuesday night, but it was scrubbed five seconds before liftoff.

There’s no word on why it was postponed, but at the time SpaceX officials said there were no issues with the rocket or payload.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
