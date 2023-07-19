It's off! SpaceX launched a rocket carrying 15 satellites into orbit from the Central Coast

The first time it was scrubbed, but the second launch attempt of a SpaceX rocket carrying 15 communications satellites went exactly as planned from the Central Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:09 Wednesday night.

The marine layer obscured the launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but it was visible in some inland areas.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The launch had originally been planned for Tuesday night, but it was scrubbed five seconds before liftoff.

There’s no word on why it was postponed, but at the time SpaceX officials said there were no issues with the rocket or payload.