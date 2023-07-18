2023
California Coast News

Ventura County mosque apparent target of what appears to be hate crime incident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT
Photo from Islamic Society of Ventura County
/
A sign which was apparently intentially damaged by a man at a Ventura County mosque.

Man caught on video damaging sign.

A Ventura County mosque was the scene of what appears to be a hate crime incident.

A video caught a man walking up to the sign in front of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley. The video shows him prying some of the letters off the sign before fleeing.

The greater Los Angeles Area Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement condemning the incident. A spokesman said that Muslims deserve to be safe, and welcome in their neighborhoods.

Lance Orozco
