Ventura County mosque apparent target of what appears to be hate crime incident
Man caught on video damaging sign.
A Ventura County mosque was the scene of what appears to be a hate crime incident.
A video caught a man walking up to the sign in front of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley. The video shows him prying some of the letters off the sign before fleeing.
The greater Los Angeles Area Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement condemning the incident. A spokesman said that Muslims deserve to be safe, and welcome in their neighborhoods.