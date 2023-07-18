Tim McGraw, The B-52's, Luke Bryan, and Pitbull are among the headliners at the 2023 Mid-State Fair

It’s fair time on the Central Coast! The California Mid-State Fair kicks off its 12-day run in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday.

The fair once again features a huge entertainment lineup. It kicks off with country music superstar Tim McGraw as the headliner Wednesday.

Other major performers this year include rock star Sammy Hagar, the band The B-52’s, country singer Luke Bryan, and rapper Pitbull.

The fair also has its traditional elements like its livestock competition, a carnival, and lots of food. It runs July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Events Center.

