Tim McGraw, The B-52's, Luke Bryan, and Pitbull are among the headliners at the 2023 Mid-State Fair

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT
Mid-State Fair
/

Fair runs July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Events Center.

It’s fair time on the Central Coast! The California Mid-State Fair kicks off its 12-day run in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday.

The fair once again features a huge entertainment lineup. It kicks off with country music superstar Tim McGraw as the headliner Wednesday.

Other major performers this year include rock star Sammy Hagar, the band The B-52’s, country singer Luke Bryan, and rapper Pitbull.

The fair also has its traditional elements like its livestock competition, a carnival, and lots of food. It runs July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Events Center.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
