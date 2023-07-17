2023
State highway on South Coast being closed two nights this week as part of bridge replacement project

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT
Caltrans is preparing to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on Highway 217 in Goleta. The bridge is 60 years old.
Caltrans
/
Caltrans is preparing to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on Highway 217 in Goleta. The bridge is 60 years old.

$26 million dollar project to replace old bridges on Highway 217 expected to take two years.

A South Coast highway will be completely closed for two nights this week in preparation for a bridge replacement project.

Caltrans is going to replace the San Jose Creek bridge on Highway 217. The highway is one of the main routes from Highway 101 to Santa Barbara Airport, Goleta Beach and UC Santa Barbara.

The 217 will be closed in both directions from 10 Monday night, to 6 Tuesday morning. The same thing will happen Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The shutdown is to allow crews to install protective concrete barriers for crews working on the bridge replacement project. The two year, $26 million dollar project will replace the existing four lane bridge, which was built 60 years ago.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
