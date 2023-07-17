State highway on South Coast being closed two nights this week as part of bridge replacement project

A South Coast highway will be completely closed for two nights this week in preparation for a bridge replacement project.

Caltrans is going to replace the San Jose Creek bridge on Highway 217. The highway is one of the main routes from Highway 101 to Santa Barbara Airport, Goleta Beach and UC Santa Barbara.

The 217 will be closed in both directions from 10 Monday night, to 6 Tuesday morning. The same thing will happen Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The shutdown is to allow crews to install protective concrete barriers for crews working on the bridge replacement project. The two year, $26 million dollar project will replace the existing four lane bridge, which was built 60 years ago.