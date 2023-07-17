Husband and wife attacked on Central Coast, leaving one dead and one seriously injured

A tiny Central Coast community has been rocked by an attack which left a woman dead, her husband seriously injured, and a family member behind bars.

It happened just after nine Sunday night in Shandon, a town in northeastern San Luis Obispo County. 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from a man saying he and his wife had been stabbed.

When San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies reached the scene, they discovered the woman had already died, and the man was seriously injured. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he’s now in stable condition.

Detectives identified a relative of the victims as a suspect. An air and ground search was started. A few hours later, they found and arrested Justin Buchanan of Shandon. Investigators say the 31-year old man is being held on a murder charge.