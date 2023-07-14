North American Scrabble Champion on the upcoming tournament

The North American Scrabble Championship kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas. Last year the winning word was “levirates,” which Merriam-Webster defines as the “sometimes-compulsory marriage of a widow to a brother of her deceased husband.”

Michael Fagan is the one who played that obscure word. He’s the reigning North American Scrabble Champion and he will defend that title starting this weekend. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Fagan.

