Houses passes bill by Santa Barbara congressman intended to improve housing for military families

The House of Representatives passed a bill co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to make it easier for military families to find quality housing.

The legislation requires the Secretary of Defense to implement an online tool which allows people to identify, compare, and rate military housing options.

There have been widespread complaints about the difficulty of members of the military to find safe, quality housing. Service members have reported finding issues like mold, lead-based paints, plus sewage and clean water problems.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-sponsored the bipartisan bill, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.

