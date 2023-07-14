2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Houses passes bill by Santa Barbara congressman intended to improve housing for military families

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT
Maria Ziegler



/
Unsplash

It would give service members acess to an online tool rating available military housing.

The House of Representatives passed a bill co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to make it easier for military families to find quality housing.

The legislation requires the Secretary of Defense to implement an online tool which allows people to identify, compare, and rate military housing options.

There have been widespread complaints about the difficulty of members of the military to find safe, quality housing. Service members have reported finding issues like mold, lead-based paints, plus sewage and clean water problems.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-sponsored the bipartisan bill, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmilitarysalud carbajal
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco