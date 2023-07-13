Pet store chain in doghouse with Ventura County prosecutors over pricing

A judge ordered a pet store chain to pay nearly $1.5 million dollars to settle claims by Ventura County, and other prosecutors that it charged higher prices at checkout than what were posted on the aisles.

Seven counties took PetSmart to court over the allegations of false advertising, and unfair competition.

As the result of a stipulated judgement, the pet store chain will pay $1.46 million in civil penalties, restitution, and for reimbursement of investigative costs.

There’s also an injunction banning PetSmart from engaging in false or misleading advertising, or charging more than the lowest posted price for the item.