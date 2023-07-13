2023
California Coast News

Pet store chain in doghouse with Ventura County prosecutors over pricing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT
Kate Stone Matheson
/
Unsplash

Complaint alleged that Petsmart had one price in the aisle for some products, but then charged more at checkout.

A judge ordered a pet store chain to pay nearly $1.5 million dollars to settle claims by Ventura County, and other prosecutors that it charged higher prices at checkout than what were posted on the aisles.

Seven counties took PetSmart to court over the allegations of false advertising, and unfair competition.

As the result of a stipulated judgement, the pet store chain will pay $1.46 million in civil penalties, restitution, and for reimbursement of investigative costs.

There’s also an injunction banning PetSmart from engaging in false or misleading advertising, or charging more than the lowest posted price for the item.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
