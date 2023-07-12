2023
California Coast News

Ready for cotton candy and carnival rides? The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair is underway

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM PDT

Country star Ashley McBryde, rock band Uncle Kracker among the main stage headliners.

It’s fair time on the Central Coast! The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair is underway at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The five day long fair features traditional elements like arts competition, agricultural exhibits, a carnival, plus all kinds of exotic fair food.

Thursday night, Grammy award winning country singer Ashley McBryde will perform. Friday night will feature headliner Uncle Kracker as the main grandstand entertainment. Then, on Saturday night, Switchfoot will take the main stage. The fair runs through Sunday.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
