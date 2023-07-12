Ready for cotton candy and carnival rides? The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair is underway

It’s fair time on the Central Coast! The 130th Santa Barbara County Fair is underway at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The five day long fair features traditional elements like arts competition, agricultural exhibits, a carnival, plus all kinds of exotic fair food.

Thursday night, Grammy award winning country singer Ashley McBryde will perform. Friday night will feature headliner Uncle Kracker as the main grandstand entertainment. Then, on Saturday night, Switchfoot will take the main stage. The fair runs through Sunday.